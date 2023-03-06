Editor: It’s hard to decide whether to feel pity or disgust towards people who still insist that there was election fraud in 2020. Especially after the chairman, executives, and show hosts at Fox have admitted, in writing and in depositions, that they knew the fraud claims were false. Per information released from the defamation lawsuit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems, Fox was so afraid of losing viewers to Newsmax that they continued to allow people they referred to amongst themselves as “mind blowingly nuts” - “ludicrous” - “crazy” - “off the rails” and “effing lunatics” on their shows.
Fox hosts Tucker, Laura, and Sean privately ridiculed claims of election fraud. “Time for Sidney Powell to show us her evidence” and “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane” - Tucker.
