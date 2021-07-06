Editor: District 4 Representative Paul Gosar recently asked some questions in a press release. He thinks it’s crucial to know who was forced to shoot an insurrectionist while protecting members of Congress.
The insurrectionist had violently entered the Capitol building and was trying to stop a constitutional proceeding. Paul claims to want answers to actions taken on 1/6.
Well, Paul, if you’re so interested in answers, why did you vote against the independent commission? Why did you ask the former President for a pardon after the 1/6 riot? Why do you support the election fraud conspiracy but not provide any proof? Why are you participating in a fund raiser with a known white supremacist? Why are you still living in Flagstaff and not in the district that you represent after promising to make that move nine years ago?
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
