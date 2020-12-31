Editor: Despite the rantings and misinformation spewed by our local female nut job, the 2020 election was a fair election. Just because one don’t like the results doesn’t mean that there was fraud or cheating. There would have to be hundreds (if not thousands) of people involved between multiple states, counties, and cities to pull something like that off. The fraud testimonies of the handful of people (not hundreds - probably not even one hundred) were a great source of amusement. Many of the claims proved to be misunderstandings of the process or simply assumptions that there was wrongdoing because they believe in insane conspiracy theories.
Nut job claims that she will never concede the election. Who cares! Her concession is irrelevant and won’t affect a darn thing. After the 2016 election, Democrats were told to “suck it up” & “get over it, we won.” Were we upset over the outcome? You bet. Did we behave like sore losers, shout accusations of fraud, file meaningless lawsuits, and attempt to overturn the results? No. President Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton offered their congratulations and concession promptly and with class.
People who distrust elections and wonder “why bother voting” should immediately tear up their Arizona voter identification card and refuse to vote in all future elections. This banana republic will be much better off without them.
Final thoughts: America will be “fundamentally changed” come January 2021, and I am looking forward to it.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
