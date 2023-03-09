Editor: I can’t let this pass without comment. Tucker Carlson’s segment of the Jan6 insurrection was the most shocking piece of misinformation ever to air on American television.
The main reason we know that this wasn’t an innocent tourist visit is the fact that the Capitol building was closed to the public.
Tourists visits were not allowed! Just being inside the building was illegal.
Another reason why we know it wasn’t a peaceful visit is that millions of Americans watched this event unfold live, while it was happening. No trick photography, no editing, no scripts, and no play acting. One particularly memorable live tv moment was when a rioter removed an American flag from its post on the building and replaced it with a Trump flag. Patriotism? I think not.
Tucker is playing his viewers as fools and stupid people. I would like to believe that Trump supporters are smart enough to know when someone is trying to rewrite history.
Sadly, the rioters were allowed to leave instead of being arrested on the spot. Since then, 1,000 have been arrested, 480 have pleaded guilty, and nearly 50 convicted by a jury or judge. One of those pleading guilty is our own QAnon Shaman (so proud) who is currently serving time. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for him to get a new trial. Actually MTG, when one pleads guilty, there is no trial.
As a reminder to those claiming it was a peaceful protest, here is a partial list of items carried at the US Capitol by some in the mob, per court filings: guns, bear spray, knives, baseball bat, tomahawk ax, metal-knuckled gloves, sledgehammer, crow bar, zip ties, and don’t forget the ropes and gallows.
This day was one of the most shameful in our history. Don’t let the liars revise it.
