Statues of losers
Editor: Banning confederate battle flags and removing statues of men who fought to retain enslaved people, caused the deaths of thousands of Americans, and lost the Civil War seems appropriate to me. We don’t need inanimate objects as a reminder of a shameful disgraceful history. And the fact that many of these statues were erected decades after the Civil War in order to intimidate and subdue certain citizens makes the movement to remove them even more appropriate. Germany does not have statues of Hitler or public displays of Nazi flags to remind them of a shameful period of history.
Statues and monuments should honor people who have contributed to our country, such as founders, scientists, inventors, explorers, educators, civil rights activists, etc.
Arizona, while not a state but a territory during the Civil War, supported the confederacy and sent militias to fight for the lost cause. I don’t know if there were enslaved people in the Arizona Territory, but it’s time for our state to move forward, abandon symbols of racism, and meet the challenges of a progressive, kinder and gentler humanity.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
