Editor: In his response to my letter, Mr. Licher (who went off on some tangent not even remotely related to my comments) implied that more than one million ineligible people voted in California in 2020. This is incorrect. Here are the facts:
1. Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group, sued multiple states for not complying with federal law regarding removal of inactive voters (people who haven’t voted in two consecutive general elections) from voter registration rolls.
2. Since the original lawsuit in 2019, California, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and others have purged Inactive Voters from their voter registration rolls.
An inactive voter is not an Ineligible Voter. It is someone who does not vote. Therefore, Mr. Licher, inactive voters not voting had virtually no affect on the outcome of the 2020 election. Even Judge Judy would agree with that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.