Editor: Many people accepted the claim of a stolen election. It is understandable that people who voted for, respected, and admired Donald Trump would take him at his word.
They trusted him to be an honorable man with their best interests at heart. After all, why would the person who holds the highest office in the land lie to his voters?
Now we know why: Fundraising! As long as people were riled up and convinced of a stolen election, draining hard working people and people living on fixed incomes of their money was an easy task. And a con. A deliberate con by a self-proclaimed billionaire to collect and collect and collect money from trusting citizens. Money for an “Official Election Defense Fund” that did not even exist. Money that was not even spent on litigation expenses. 25 fundraising emails in one day.
Were you a victim of this con? If so, don’t feel bad. So were millions of others.
Does it make you angry? It should. We should also be angry at our State elected officials who helped spread the lie and enabled the con. I wonder how much of their own money they contributed to Trump.
Dollars to donuts these officials knew better, knew the truth, but persisted in repeating the lie. Will they continue to do so now that we know what Trump knew and when he knew it? Will they continue to allow their voters to be deceived and cheated?
If you feel like you were cheated and are angry, Vote Them Out. Use your anger in the voting booth and let them know you will no longer be conned. Citizens deserve representatives who treat them with respect and more than a modicum of honesty. Not leaders who just repeat the party line and fail to utilize critical thinking skills.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
