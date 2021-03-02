Editor: The idea of former president Trump running for U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 made me laugh so hard that I fell out of my chair. Are you serious, Bruce? You do realize that being a congressperson requires doing actual work, right? One has to attend committee meetings, read documents and briefing reports, participate in hearings, develop and vote on legislation, and, most importantly, listen to other members and treat them with respect without name calling. Although now that I reflect upon it, with Paul Gosar as an example, apparently any moron can do it. The bottom line is that Donald Trump has no interest in politics, issues, nor helping people. It’s all about the perks and power, not governing.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said! When I was a broadcaster people would whine about me "taking away their First Amendment Rights" when I would cut them off. I would then carefully explain the First Amendment was to protect us from the government and if they wanted to spew their right-wing conspiracy crap they were more than welcome to buy their own radio station.
As to Gosar, what a totally useless piece of trash! He made it clear he wasn't going to attend the CRAP (Conservative Republicans Are Pathetic) hate fest and then he sent word to the House that he wouldn’t be physically present for a vote on COVID-19 relief due to “THE ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.” A few hours later, he turned up in Orlando, Fla., to be the keynote speaker at the America First Political Action Conference – a disgusting white supremacist group of haters.
It is amazing that Arizona Republicans and even this newspaper have not called out this racist POS!
