Editor: This is a letter to President Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the CDC: I wish to tell you why I will not be taking the Covid vaccine:

1. It is still an emergency, experimental vaccine.

2. I believe I might have had it and have the built-up antibodies.

3. There are already many deaths as a result of taking the vaccine.

4. It is extremely dangerous for children; many now have heart problems from the vaccine.

5. I believe it might destroy my already good, natural immunity.

6. I believe you have mis-represented the number of deaths from Covid.

7. I believe I have privacy rights with my heath choices and records.

So if you are planning to come to my house to suggest or demand that I take the vaccine, you are wasting your time.

Marilyn Girardi

Lake Havasu City

(4) comments

RobertsonO

Worry not, Marilyn Girardi, no one is going to come to your trailer.

RobertsonO

def: Believe

To hold as true, even when it's not.

ex: Santa Claus

RobertsonO

8. I'm afraid of needles.

BigBob
BigBob

[thumbdown][huh][censored][tongue_smile][thumbdown]

