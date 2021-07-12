Editor: This is a letter to President Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the CDC: I wish to tell you why I will not be taking the Covid vaccine:
1. It is still an emergency, experimental vaccine.
2. I believe I might have had it and have the built-up antibodies.
3. There are already many deaths as a result of taking the vaccine.
4. It is extremely dangerous for children; many now have heart problems from the vaccine.
5. I believe it might destroy my already good, natural immunity.
6. I believe you have mis-represented the number of deaths from Covid.
7. I believe I have privacy rights with my heath choices and records.
So if you are planning to come to my house to suggest or demand that I take the vaccine, you are wasting your time.
Marilyn Girardi
Lake Havasu City
Worry not, Marilyn Girardi, no one is going to come to your trailer.
def: Believe
To hold as true, even when it's not.
ex: Santa Claus
8. I'm afraid of needles.
