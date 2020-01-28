Editor: I am very disappointed in Martha McSally. I voted for her when she ran against Ron Barber because I thought she had some good ideas, was honest and had some integrity.
Now she’s become a full-fledged Trump sycophant. She not only rubber stamps everything he does or says, she scrambles to defend his actions and words no matter how ridiculous.
Now she’s starting to act like him. She’s name-calling and seeking to further divide the people in this country. When I saw the video of her refusing to answer a reporter and calling him a “liberal hack,” I felt sick. I guess she thinks she only has to answer to Fox News. So much for accountability and transparency.
Marilyn Querciagrossa
Green Valley
On 24 October 2018 McSally said she’s "leading the fight" to "force insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions." She lied, as usual.
