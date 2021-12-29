Editor: The House recently passed a $770 billion military budget for 2022. It was approved with a truly bi-partisan vote of 363 to 70. Why is it that each year the Congress has no problem passing bills to fund the Pentagon, but when it comes to funding for the needs of our citizens, it is too expensive? The Build Back Better Bill is a 10-year plan that will improve so many things for the American people. It has been debated for months, the cost has been reduced to $2 trillion and it still won’t pass. Let’s do a little math here. Saying defense appropriations stay at $770 billion (which they will not) for each of the next 10 years. That grand total is $7 trillion, $700 billion for the Pentagon.
All this spending is said to be for our national security. It’s rather ironic that all those weapons have not done a thing to protect us from one miniscule virus.
Seems to me we should re-think our priorities.
Marion Pack
Prescott
