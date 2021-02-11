Editor: I am dealing with isolation better than many because I do not have to worry about how I will pay the rent/mortgage, hospital bills, care for my children and work at the same time. I am truly blessed. I am centered and accustomed to being alone. I do miss daily yoga classes, visiting my son, church on Sundays, teaching meditation to others, volunteering and spending time with elderly friends. I miss dancing to live music and going out to eat. Even those of us who have so much still are challenged to remain positive. I pray every day for myself to remain strong and for others to have their needs met. I want to have a vaccination even if it has side effects because I have been alone for a year and want to live. I believe that our politicians have abandoned us. They claim that vaccinations are the solution but I have searched and searched and there are none available. In the wealthiest country in the world there are more important considerations than the survival of our citizens. Something is very wrong in this country and in this world.
Marjorie Muro
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.