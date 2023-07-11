Editor: It is truly humbling when the Havasu community comes together for one of its residents. Thanks to the efforts of friends, residents and local businesses (too many to mention), the fundraiser for Lori Baker on June 25 at the Pour House was an overwhelming success!
Lake Havasu City takes great pride in hosting many major events, but when it comes to each other, it really shows that we still embrace that good old-fashioned American small town love for one another.
