Editor: After reading an article in Saturday's newspaper about the president asking Latin American countries to enforce their border laws in order to stem the flow of illegal immigration to the U.S., I had to shake my head in disbelief.
How about enforcing our own immigration laws to solve the problem instead of asking other countries to handle it? The idiocy of our leadership continues.
You might remember, when immediately after being Sworn Into the Office "They"[rolleyes] rushed him over to Stop President's "WALL" and then it went down from there. The amount of "Illegals" who have crossed and Will Be Crossing will affect every American in one way or another. Crime Disease or the Cost of taking care of them!! This is exactly what the "Squad" and other Radical Left want, to Transform The USA. Did you want change? You are getting change. How does it feel?[unsure]
