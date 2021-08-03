Editor: An article in Tuesday’s newspaper updated the Arizona covid-19 numbers, which included total cases along with total deaths. I did the math, and found that, with the numbers provided, the survival rate was over 98 percent.
There is no way of knowing how many people have caught the virus and were asymptomatic, along with those who may have had symptoms but never received medical treatment and therefore were never included in the statistics.
Hospitals have admitted to listing covid-19 as the cause of death if their deceased patient had the virus but died from another cause, since they received a greater government reimbursement if it was a covid-19 death. Considering this artificial inflation of the death toll, the actual survival rate is likely over 99 percent. Deadly virus?
Really? I’m tired of the scare tactics that have hurt our small businesses and impacted our daily lives. Enough!
Mark Corder
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Markie - [thumbdown]You go ahead an ignore everything. It's all one big hoax, as the twice-impeached fool said. And don;'t worry, you won't be missed. [spam][ban][thumbdown]
"don;'t" There is no end to your Easter eggs.
