Editor: What does defund the police really mean? We’ve been hearing this proposal on repeat recently, and it does not mean what many people believe it means.
This is in no way a comprehensive discussion of the need for police reform, or ideas to address those needs. It is also not an indictment of law enforcement as a whole. This is primarily focused on the concept of the term “defund the police”.
First, let’s get “abolish the police” out of the way. In my opinion, and the opinions of nearly everyone except irrational fringe voices, it is at best a foolish idea. It is a pipe-dream for the most utopian society and is simply not realistic. Most importantly, it is absolutely not the same thing as “defund the police”.
“Defund the police” is a very poor choice of words.
Far too many people, including our nation’s leadership, form a narrative around what those words mean, without having an understanding of its intent and goals. It is either the case that some of these people fail to take the time to understand, or they willfully change and ignore the meaning to create a narrative and sow division for political purposes.
This must stop, to the degree we can reasonably expect. It is unconscionable for our political leadership to push these narratives and make these important issues political. It is equally unconscionable for the media, all media, to support these narratives. These should never be political issues. They are societal issues that require serious consideration and concrete action. Our elected representatives, and the media, have a responsibility to be factually and rationally educating the public on the details of problems and proposed solutions. Full stop.
“Defund the Police” does NOT mean zeroing out the budgets of law enforcement agencies, rendering them useless, and crippling their ability to do their jobs. What it does mean is reviewing budgets, reimagining police roles, shifting resources, and finding alternate strategies for addressing community problems, while focusing the responsibilities of law enforcement officers.
Universally, police officers are saying they are over tasked. Their responsibilities continue to grow and the expectations required of them are overwhelming their abilities to effectively act as public servants. They are increasingly being asked to act a mental health responders, conduct social welfare tasks, become child behavioral interventionists, animal control officers, address homelessness issues, be drug overdose responders, and many more assignments that distract from the primary tasks they should be managing. In many cases, there are other professionals who are better suited to these tasks (nurses, social workers, community programs, etc). Shifting some funding, or increasing funding, to community youth programs, mental health and drug addiction programs, and social services programs could significantly benefit police departments and reduce the overwhelming responsibilities currently required of officers.
Police need to be focused on public safety and emergency response, and those roles need to be more clearly defined. Many departments have extremely bloated budgets that are not being effectively utilized for specific responsibilities.
There are dozens of proposals and potential solutions, and they deserve thoughtful discussion and analysis. These are all designed to help the police get back to the critical tasks they should be doing, and relieving overwhelming pressures on their officers and departments.
An important point to consider is the requirements to become a sworn law enforcement officer. The review and reform of police academy eligibility requirements and training programs is critically important. Most police academies currently require an average of 840-880 hours of training to become a certified law enforcement officer, whereas an average of 1,500 hours is required to become a barber, two years of training to become a certified cosmetologist, and in many states, 1,000 hours to become a licensed massage therapist. I don’t know what the appropriate amount of law enforcement instruction should be, but it seems absurd that it would be significantly less than that required to cut hair.
We don’t know all the answers by a long shot, but it is critical that we face these issues head on, with intellectually honest discourse. In order to do that, we must first be willing and able to understand terms like “defund the police”, even if it is a terrible choice of words to describe the intent. This is not about hating police or wanting them eliminated. In fact it is the opposite, with the intent to protect and care for our public servants while increasing their training, effectiveness, and safety.
Posting emotional, misinformed, and politically charged memes is counterproductive and demonstrates an ignorance of the real issues at hand.
Mark Ethridge
Lake Havasu City
