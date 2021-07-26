Editor: Recently our local newspaper revealed some eye-opening statistics on citations and arrests that were issued during our July 4 holiday. A total of 17 OUI citations were issued, with hundreds of minor tickets and misdemeanors. Of the 17 OUIs, 15 involved our neighbors to the West, in the Republic of California. One was from the Phoenix area and one was local. Between San Bernardino and Mohave counties, it is virtually impossible to police our law-breakers. Our fantastic law enforcement can’t get all the bad guys, so how many are avoiding the law and putting innocent parties in harm’s way? Hopefully our dear Lord keeps everyone safe, but the forecast appears cloudy with “Woodstock” on our Lake.
The attraction to our desert oasis is obviously the lake-river system, and not the 115 degrees and herds of coyotes. Hopefully the fines are severe and executed on.
Don’t get me wrong. Our tourism is inflated by the California mionetary input, but what about the safety of all watercraft occupied by couples, the elderly, and families? I personally enjoy a cold brew on a hot summer day and even two or three, but these high-powered boats perform at high speeds and appear like a traveling torpedo — if it was affordable and practical I would own one also. The mentality of our local citizens is to use the lake Monday through Thursday and to concede during the three-day weekends. I shop our super markets on weekends, and it is a total caravan of shopping carts full of beverages and ice. I do wish for one thing: I wish I owned a beer distributorship in Lake Havasu City.
Mark Luther
Lake Havasu City
