Editor: By attempting to undermine the integrity of our election, and calling for an “army of poll watchers”, Donald Trump is setting the stage for voter confrontation and intimidation.
He is encouraging the potential for violence before, during, and after the election.
Might this cause some wavering Trump supporters to rethink their loyalties?
Where a desperate Trump is now leading, they may not follow.
Many former Republican elected officials and military leaders have identified Trump as a threat to our democracy.
Unfortunately, Senator McSally, and most other Republican Senators and Congressmen, have stood silently by while Trump has undermined our democracy, and our decency. They have abandoned their principles, one by one, until they have been left with none.
My hope is that there are other Republican voters out there who are willing to quietly admit to themselves that this is not what they voted for, or what they want for America.
Mark McKinney
Mesa
(2) comments
Typhoid Donny gave all of us a true measure of hope during his gene pool cleansing rally in Macon, GA. "Because you know what," he told supporters at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, "running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? (God, YES!) My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country, I don't know." I suggest he buy tickets now for himself and his grifter crime family to get the best price and then get the hell out before president Biden has a chance to arrest the whole worthless bunch and throw them in jail.
I suspect many vocal supporters of Typhoid Donny will do the right thing when it comes to filling out their ballots and bring to an end this disgusting dictatorial reign of error.
