Editor: I write this in the hope that it will serve to improve the care given to pets in Lake Havasu City. Let it also serve as a warning to both permanent and temporary residents and travelers that there is currently a basic failure in this city to provide reliable care for your pets after business hours, unless the veterinarian you have established a client relationship with specifically offers emergency care.
For those who visit the city, you should kow that unless you previously established your pet with a veterinarian, there is no care available what-so-ever. Before establishing your pet with a veterinarian, ask if they provide emergency care after hours.
Our pets are truly loved members of our families and, as such, I believe they should warrant the same level of medical care available to us.
If my wife or I suffer from an illness, and our doctor of choice isn’t available, we can go to a hospital or urgent care facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
That’s not possible for pets in Lake Havasu City.
Our dog, Zoya, a beloved family member of over 10 years, had a seizure and could not breathe. I massaged her throat and held her in my arms to calm her down, which at first seemed to work and her breathing returned.
When she had a second seizure, my wife called our vet, got the answering service, and was informed that they don’t provide service after business hours, no one was on call, and they suggested Kingman for emergency service.
As I held my gasping companion, my wife called several other vets, got their answering services, and was told they don’t provide medical services for pets that are not established with them, regardless of whether or not they have a emergency services available, and they also suggested Kingman….a 45 minute to hour drive away.
My dog was in convulsions, panicked and thrashing wildly. I was able several times to facilitate her breathing by firmly rubbing her throat and calming her, only to have another seizure strike, throwing her into a new round of convulsions.
With my wife crying at my side, my friend and companion in agony, Kingman an hour away, no way to even get any professional medical advice, and with tears in my eyes, I ended her life in the only way available to me. No one should ever have to go through this in this city.
Please join me in lobbying your City Council members and local veterinarians to bring a veterinary urgent care facility to Lake Havasu City, and to make it mandatory for all veterinarians to advise new clients as to the availability of after hour urgent care at their facility.
Mark S. Hughes
Lake Havasu City
