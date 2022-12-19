martin shcram.jpg

This holiday season let’s try to bring a little comfort and joy to our close friends who are feeling disheartened and disillusioned.

They realize now that they have been repeatedly disappointed by someone they truly trusted for years. And now we can give these friends a special gift by helping them find a worthy, and much more trustworthy, successor. And in the spirit of the season, we need to make sure the gift we give doesn’t come wrapped in political lectures and tied with ribbons of I-told-you-sos.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.