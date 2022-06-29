Editor: Voters Beware, Do Not Sign the "Arizonans for Fair Elections" Petition
With half a million dollars in support from various liberal groups, this campaign has over 800 circulators registered with the Secretary of State gathering signatures. If passed, the initiative would wreak irreversible havoc on our elections system by ensuring undetectable and rampant fraud. Arizonans want it to be easy to vote and hard to cheat, not easy to cheat and hard to catch.
If this petition makes the July 7th deadline with enough signatures, it will be on the November ballot. This 26-page initiative includes nearly every liberal wish list election policy seen at the national level with proposals such as For the People Act (aka the Corrupt Politicians Act) and the so-called John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
The act proposes new laws to empower bureaucrats to raise taxes on business, aka, expand inflation and pass the cost indirectly to the consumer. Does this sound fair to you?
I want voting to be fair, to be secure and free from cheating. This proposition is not what it claims to be. Voter beware do not sign this petition.
Marty Brown
Lake Havasu City
