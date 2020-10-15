Editor: Forgive me for not mentioning our almost “pet” Jersey milk cow. Our life on the “Farm” including milking her each a.m. before school and milking her each evening after dinner. She provided our family and many friend’s family’s milk, cream, butter and in winter, “snow ice cream.” She did this on green pasture or hay in winter and grains as a treat while she was being milked. There are so many dairy products available at your favorite market you lose track of what the dairy farmer provides to us. What will the Green New Deal replace them with?
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
