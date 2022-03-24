Editor: On day one Biden shut down the pipeline and opened the border.
Then, he fiddled with the oil permits on federal land-that was 2021! Last yea,r we paid $2.06 per gallon to fill out truck and take off on a road trip in our trailer. This year, we sold our trailer and pay $4.69 per gallon for gas.
Don’t blame Putin! The green new deal “crew” in Washington have NO clue. Are they going to volunteer to pick the corn, oats, wheat, potatoes, and rice next year at harvest time? John Deere does not run 12 hours a day on electric! But at least that would be a real job!
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Mary Ann is right.
