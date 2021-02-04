Editor: Thank you, Joe Biden. With one whisk of your pen, you destroyed more than 10,000 jobs and raised gasoline prices 15 cents. Also, you put a halt to our summer travel plans to visit a new great grandchild in Georgia, and a returning U.S. Navy grandson in Florida. Keep up the good work, you are trying to make everybody’s life miserable as if covid-19 hasn’t done enough.
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
