Editor: This is an open letter to President Joe.
Dear Joe, instead of flying off to Saudi Arabia and using all that fuel, open up our oil supply, refill the reserve, put our American workers on the job, lower our oil prices and just remember, the 18 wheelers don’t run on air or electric — so it’s a win-win for all of us.
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
