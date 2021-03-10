Editor: So how’s the Green New Deal working for Japan? The miles of windmills you pass on the interstate are frozen? So much for producing electricity. The solar panels are covered with ice and snow. Don’t depend on that. And the latest statement by a rich Democrat about transferring from red meat to fake meat (soybeans) is the most absurd yet. How will we plant and harvest soybeans? Tractors run on diesel or gasoline! The Green Democrats need to get real!
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
