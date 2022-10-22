Editor: Good job Joe! You have almost destroyed our country. The oil reserves are almost empty and you are wandering around in a fog. Get a clue. Airplanes don’t fly on air or electric. It takes a petroleum product.
Those big trucks that move everything everywhere, run on a petroleum product called diesel!
You begged in the Middle East and they said “Nope” so – open our USA to provide the product we need and then stay in Delaware where you may not get in trouble. But you always fly there!
Did you ever think the high price of everything is because diesel costs “your” high price? Those big 18 wheelers don’t run on electric. Also, those big tractors on the farm aren’t pulled by horses or mules anymore. This is a word of advice from an old country girl.
