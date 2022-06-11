Editor: In the “olden days” baby formula consisted of evaporated milk, half and half with sterile water and one tablespoon Karo syrup. This worked great for three of my children but one was allergic to milk so we substituted soybean liquid (found in the canned goods section) for the milk. Now, I have great-grandkids who may be hungry, so I will pass it down to all of you parents out there. Check with your pediatrician!
Mary Ann Curry
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.