Editor: As I listen to our president read his speech, I shake my head in dismay. He and his co-horts need to get a grip and find out about REAL life. Many of us in Lake Havasu City, residents and visitors alike drive a pickup truck (not electric) and use an RV behind it. There are about 100,000 electric cars in the US and 40% are in California. Why would we need electric chargers across our country? Well, Walmart in Flagstaff has parking spaces with chargers and I have never seen a vehicle park to “perk up.” The Green New Deal is going to raise its ugly head and totally screw up American life.
During the infrastructure bill of the Obama administration, there was a stretch of two lane road from south east Missouri toward Little Rock, AK, that was included in improving to four lanes. A portion was complete and last time I was on it, about three years ago, it still was not done. I believe it is the job of a private enterprise to provide, build and improve all the high speed stuff in order to improve their bottom line. By the way, in 1873 the railroad across our country was constructed by private individuals. I guess I could go on, but my blood pressure has gone down now. So until the next plan is unveiled, thank you for listening.
Mary Anne Curry
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Let's dump the hyperbolic nonsense!
What does the Green New Deal mean for America?
100% clean, renewable energy
Good-paying jobs
Investments in under-served communities & communities of color
Putting Americans back to work toward a better tomorrow
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.