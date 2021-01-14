Editor: I am ashamed to claim this town as my home. The citizens of this city would advise me to “go back” to wherever I came from but I prefer to stay. It is very upsetting that so many people in this town are so incredibly angry and hateful. Your guy lost. It happens. Move on, folks. Your anger will eat away at you.
When I first moved here several years ago, I realized that this was a conservative place. Most of my neighbors are Republican. We all get along. Why do so many of you tolerate the obnoxious behavior of the citizens who express their vile slogans throughout this city? I hope we are better than this. Please prove me right for a change.
Mary Baley
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Kudos, Mary, very well stated. Now we will watch as our local keyboard domestic terrorists attack you.
