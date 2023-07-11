Editor: Toni Denis, president of the Arizona Democratic Women, makes the usual empty arguments in favor of adding the ERA to the Constitution.
Setting aside the false claim that it is only a Senate filibuster that is preventing this from coming to pass, she writes that the ERA is necessary in order to guarantee “bodily autonomy, equal pay, and a constitutional guarantee of protection against discrimination.”
As usual, vague in order to avoid disturbing those who swallow this without thought. “Bodily autonomy,” of course, is a dog whistle for abortion rights. The abortion debate continues but Denis ignores that there are two bodies physically involved in abortion. Dobbs put it to the states to handle.
The various approaches will work themselves out in the marketplace of ideas and at the state election box.
“Equal pay” is already codified into federal law, if by that Denis means “equal pay for equal work.”
But instead, this is dog whistle for the social engineering desired by some where “equal outcome” in income is preferred to “equal opportunity” to seek out employment that best suits your own mix of priorities for income, effort, risk, hours, natural inclination, etc.
As to “a constitutional guarantee of protection against discrimination,” I would suggest that Denis review the 14th Amendment, Section 1.
Of course, when proposed, the need for the ERA was valid. Having come of age in the ’70s, I understand that it was a slow crawl for women from second-class citizenship. But legal equality is here.
Social equality may need work in some areas but not the blunt hammer of a constitutional amendment. Can you say “unintended consequences”?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.