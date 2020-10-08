As the Director of H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center, I would like to address some concerns that several community members have recently brought to my attention, regarding one of our programs.
The Food 4 Kidz Program, in collaboration with the Lake Havasu Unified School District, has been providing supplemental food to needy children over the weekend since 2006.
Due to the current pandemic, there has been some confusion with other community food programs regarding the viability of our program. While it has been a challenge to continue to provide nutritional food to the children in our community, the need to ensure children are receiving adequate food and supplies is more important than ever!
We are proud to say that with the help of our community partners we have been able to overcome all the obstacles put in our way and we have been successful in continuing to provide weekend bags of food and other items to the children in our community without interruption.
Therefore, while there has been some uncertainty and an increase need for our services, I can assure the community that we are working our best to find solutions to ensure that no child in our community goes hungry! For more information regarding our Food 4 Kidz Program please visit our website or call our center at 928-505-3153. Thank you for helping us help others!
Mary Lou O’Connell
Lake Havasu City
