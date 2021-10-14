Editor: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This year, H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center is celebrating its 20th year of providing victim services and prevention programs to our community.
Sadly, one in four women and one in ten men will be the victim of domestic violence in their lifetime. Domestic violence is the number one cause of injury to women nationwide. In Arizona alone, a domestic violence death occurs nearly every three days. No community is immune to this type of violence as it occurs at every level of society. Anybody can be a victim — rich or poor, any race, age, or religion, high school drop-out or Ph.D. Studies have shown no characteristic link between personality type and being a victim. The violence impacts the lives of the victim’s families, especially their children. As children witness violence and are exposed to abuse, the seeds are planted that grow to acceptance and lack of sensitivity to abusive behavior, and the frightening notion that violence is a normal expression of love. We need to recognize what aggressive adults are modeling to our children.
It is important for victims to realize they are not alone and there are people who understand and are available to help. As a community, we must keep our resolve to work toward ending not only relationship violence, but all forms of violence. We need to remember that domestic violence effects not only the victims of the violence but the entire community. In Lake Havasu City, we are fortunate enough to have City Leaders who not only support the combined effort to combat this social epidemic but support awareness and resources to assist victims and survivors.
For the month of October one of the colors that light the majestic London Bridge is purple to raise awareness and provide support to domestic violence victims. As a community we need to “Shine a Light” on family violence. To spark change, we must talk openly and acknowledge how domestic abuse affects our communities, our families, and our lives. H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center is available 24 hours per day to assist anyone in an abusive situation or in need of crisis intervention. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 928-505-3153.
We must be brave. We must see domestic violence. We hope to reach out to the community and work toward the elimination of violence by actively educating families about building healthy relationships.
Working together, we can make a difference and break the cycle.
Mary Lou O’Connell
Executive Director
H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center
Lake Havasu City
