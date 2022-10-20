Editor: Havasu doesn’t want this drag queen parade.
Don’t bring your ugliness to our city. We don’t need it, and don’t want it.
Thank you for reading!
Editor: Havasu doesn’t want this drag queen parade.
Don’t bring your ugliness to our city. We don’t need it, and don’t want it.
The woman shall not wear that which pertains to a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination to the Lord thy God.
Deuteronomy 22:5
Mary Magdillon
Lake Havasu City
Editor: Yesterday, Ben Mahle wrote a letter titled “Do the Math” in which he was c…
Editor: Today, in America, the overall inflation rate for all goods and services i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.