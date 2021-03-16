Editor: My husband and I each received two Moderna vaccinations at the Parker High School site. The line of folks (75+) to get the shots was clear around the block. Many of these people were disabled but stayed in line for hours so they could get vaccinated. Some suggestions that may have helped the situation would have been: providing benches or chairs for those in need, some type of shade, or water.
Mary McTigue
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.