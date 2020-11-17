Editor: The political hit piece that was portrayed by liberal cartoonist Garry Trudeau in last Sunday’s “Doonesbury” comic against President Trump was highly offensive and disgusting. The Sunday comics used to be funny and entertaining, but, like a lot of other things, they have been taken over by liberal socialists bent on indoctrination and mind control. If you don’t agree with their point of view then you don’t count. Don’t let the socialists silence you. Your opinion matters, too.
Mary Miner
Kingman
(1) comment
Will you look at that! Another fool who has no idea what a "socialist" is. As to Doonesbury, anyone too stupid to not know it has always had a political bent is just sad.
And as to Typhoid Donnie, any portrayal of him that puts him in a bad light is right on the money. That fool has all but destroyed our nation and is now making a mockery of one of the greatest things about our Democratic Republic, the peaceful transition of presidential power.
Herc's an idea - DON'T READ DOONESBURY. Even in here is RED AMERICA a lot of us enjoy the comic strip.
