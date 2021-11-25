Editor: Orchids to John O’Grady’s profound, intellectual letter to the editor, which really states, ”voters must study their candidates, rather than their political party!”
Accomplishments in Washington can be achieved from those who represent our ideals.
Mary Muedeking
Lake Havasu City
