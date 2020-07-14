Editor: Why was the suggestion of “the right use of taxpayer dollars” made in the article, “Costly repairs ahead after driver strikes bridge,” when clearly the fellow’s vehicle insurance must pay the full extent of his property damage liability coverage? After his coverage meets its limit, his wages now and in his future must be garnished. He should pay dearly, not our tax dollars.
Mary Muedeking
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.