Editor: Arizona’s children will soon be returning to school, but low vaccination rates and high prevalence of Delta variant in our community increases the risk of covid-19 in our schools.
The Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AzAAP) which represents over 1,100 pediatric health care professionals, recommends that these safety precautions be implemented so that students can safely return to school.
First, all eligible school staff and students should get vaccinated to help protect our young school children from covid-19.
Do it for our kids! Second, students who are at least three years old and all school staff should wear face masks indoors (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibits them from doing so).
Universal masking greatly reduces the risk of covid-19 even when social distancing is difficult. Masks are designed to protect not just the person wearing them, but those around them as well.
When your children are wearing masks, they are protecting their classmates, teachers, and other school staff. It shows we care about the well-being of our school community and their families.
Third, no one should come to school when they are sick, and we all should follow our local public health department’s guidelines after exposure to covid-19 or if we become infected.
Arizona’s children have suffered academically, physically, and emotionally during this pandemic. They need to return to in person learning to recover. With safety precautions they will be able to return to school and remain in school this year, but this is a community effort.
Mary Rimsza, MD, FAAP
Phoenix
