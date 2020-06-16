Editor: The problem is certainly not entirely training of police, but a hiring problem. The problem is that bullies and thugs are hired to be police officers. What is expected? Guess. And it is certainly not all racial at the base. Not at all. Bad cops do what they can do every time they get a chance.
Mary Ruth
Lake Havasu City
