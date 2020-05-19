Editor: I was horrified. Along pandemic way, I had remarked to my husband how lucky we were, receiving Social Security and having a house paid for. The check put a new light on the vision of poverty and pain in our country and the world, pain screaming for money creating an inequity that almost made me vomit.
I asked my husband to donate the check to Hospice or send it back and he said, “I need it.”
I figure that he has his rights.
Well, I’m writing this letter to show how crazy government/politics is, and tell you that this check from the government makes me angry enough to write this letter.
Mary Ruth
Lake Havasu City
