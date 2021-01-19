Editor: What do you say we all pray for ways to live and love under Biden, the man with work experience, well-meaning friends, and a beautiful lady in waiting.
Go for it folks! It’ a chance of a lifetime!
Mary Ruth
Lake Havasu City
It is interesting that the conservative/fascists domestic terrorists reject Biden's message of hope and support for the American people, choosing instead to stick with a twice impeached fool and his never-ending doom and gloom.
