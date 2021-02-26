Editor: I am happily awaiting local control of autos and motorcycles revving and gunning in front of my house. It makes my dogs bark.
Mary Ruth
Lake Havasu City
Editor: This is concerning The Herald’s Feb. 22 editorial: “Why Wasn’t Embry Healt…
Editor: When I look at World War 2, the Korean War, or the Vietnam films I see man…
Editor: It has taken me several days to come down off the wall after reading the l…
Although Lake Havasu City currently has a positive balance in its general fund, city officials say Havasu’s ongoing expenses each year are greater than its annual revenue. To address that problem, the City Council may consider new taxes, including a commercial lease tax, a new sales tax, a new property tax or a new bed tax. Which of these proposals, if any, would you support?
