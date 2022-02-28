Editor: Let your mind expand as far as Hubble made possible. Visualize our tiny speck encircling one of its many stars. Then say it’s smart to spend 7 million on a border wall. Aren’t we smart enough to see that walls are stupid and a waste of money? Live love, climate control, fairness and freedom. Solve problems by living evolution peacefully.
Mary Ruth
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said, Mary. Now you can expect to be attacked and insulted by he know-nothing usual suspects.
