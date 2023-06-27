Editor: Regarding Tuesday’s column by Michael Reagan: I’m mad at you and embarrassed for his father. It’s a work of digging in the dirt for things to throw. I’ve heard it all before on Fox from the dirt-talker that day and heard and read it many times later by copycats.
Mary Ruth
(0) comments
