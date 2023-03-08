Editor: I lived in Laguna Beach, California, for years — which Lake Havasu City is taking after now — and the Onions were thrown against summer visitors and poor people. But I realized then as I realize now that cities need to adjust to what is and quit hating what they think is bad, but is part of the basic situation.
Bottom line: We need housing available for the visitors and poor that they can afford. We need these people and need them to be happy.
