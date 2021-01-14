Editor: I’m a little confused. For four years I’ve been told by the left that they had evidence against Trump but never produced any, and now we have evidence of voter fraud that has been produced and the left doesn’t want to see any of it. I actually watched the ballot counters in Pennsylvania lock the doors to keep out Republican observers, despite a judge’s orders, and then cover the windows. Usually that tells me someone is hiding something, but I guess maybe they were just cold inside and didn’t want to let in any cold air.
I listened to how in Nevada the addresses on mail-in ballots were of casinos (never knew anyone lived under a blackjack table), empty lots and commercial properties.
Guess people are now living in their offices and factories. How quaint.
I heard about a man who listed his birthdate as 1921 but his registration card was dated 1910. (Didn’t know you could register to vote before being born).
Then there was the ballot of a man who was born in 1857. He should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest person to vote.
My first inclination would be that these are all dead people, but the Democrats assure me dead people don’t vote so I guess there’s nothing to really see here.
There’s more but…oh, wait, who is that I see? Why, it’s Rod Serling. What is that you said? I just entered the Twilight Zone? Well, that explains everything.
Mary Stano
Lake Havasu City
Isn't it amazing how conservative/fascists refuse to believe the facts, no matter how many times they are presented to the. What it comes down to "My widdle feelings are hurt," because the tin-horn dictator, lying, low-life, loser (YES he did loss, so far more than 60 times!), twice impeached a$$ responsible for the trump virus that, so far, has killed over 400,000 American men, women and children and an attempted insurrection that damaged our nation's Capitol, left numerous dead and injured at the hands of fools who still believe what the POS says.
