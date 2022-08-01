Editor: There was an article in the Sunday paper on Serbian Novak Djokovic in which he expressed his concern in not being able to compete in the U.S. Open due to the fact he was not vaccinated. The article clearly stated that the United States did not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, but I’m guessing the majority of those people crossing our southern border illegally are not vaccinated. Are you then telling me that if you come into this country legally you must follow all the rules, but if you come in illegally you can forget the rules? I suppose this shouldn’t surprise me since this all comes under the watch of a political party that can’t define what a woman is and thinks men can become pregnant.
