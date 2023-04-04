Editor: For seven years I’ve been told by the left that Trump is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis. These people either failed history class or never learned the truth about the Third Reich. Like the leftists of today, Hitler controlled the media and was able to spread his propaganda about a group of people he claimed would take over banks and businesses and destroy one’s country. That fear turned one group of people against another. Even before Trump took office, the leftists used the media to spread fear of Trump starting wars, ruining the economy, and destroying democracy; however, under Trump my life was good. There were no threats of war, I could afford my food and gas, and I felt that I lived in a free land. It took just two years of the left to end up with the possibility of a World War, the economy is a disaster, and I no longer feel free to say what I think. Hitler had his brown shirts. These were young people who looted and burned businesses and attacked people they had been conditioned to hate. Antifa, which the left condones and Trump never did, are doing the same thing. Hitler’s gestapos went after his opponents like the left uses the FBI, CIA, and the Justice Department against Trump and his supporters. Remember, those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.
Mary Stano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.