Editor: After hearing our president (as well as other followers of Trump) say to his supporters that God is on their side, I found myself with anger and mega-frustration building after telling myself I would stay calm in the New Year.
All humans have weaknesses and faults, including those we select to be our leaders. Never more evident that the last few years in the U.S. and the world at large. However, generally in our beloved America, their faults and weaknesses have not been frothing over and dividing us into either for “us” or against “us!” mentality that is threatening the very foundation of this democratic republic.
If you are a Christian, I do not recognize any part of your behavior these days. Indeed, Christians historically have perpetrated more hate and violence against the rest of humanity that any other group of people (One might be able to find some close runners-up.) But this was never the Christianity of Jesus.
For some to insist a Christian cannot criticize citizen Trump is outrageous and ridiculous. True Christian faith demands that you criticize and call out non-Christian behavior in your leaders, whether in your church or in your government. Right now, Christians need to be in the temples of government expelling the current pharisees who have taken over decency and truth.
MaryAnn Ambrose
Hereford
(1) comment
Evangelicals say: “All U.S. laws should be based on the Bible.”
I say: “So you support stoning Trump for being a serial adulterer?”
Evangelicals say: “Wait, what?”
